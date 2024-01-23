Woolworths decries port snarl up
23 January 2024 - 09:07
Food and apparel retailer Woolworths says the snarl up at SA ports affected sales in its apparel business in the 26 weeks ended December as it was unable to timeously secure some summer product ranges.
The port congestion coincided with a higher interest rate environment and general cost-of-living crisis across its home market and Australia, which manifested “in a greater-than-expected pullback in discretionary spend in both geographies”...
