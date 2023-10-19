Shareholders relent on Spar board fees
Spar’s nonexecutive directors can finally get paid — and they deserve to, say analysts, given the tough decisions taken to right the retailer
The Spar share price has held up surprisingly well since a recent trading update unleashed more bad news on the market. Presumably investors are comforted by the belief that the largely new leadership team knows what has to be done, and how to do it.
It would be difficult to imagine a board that has worked harder or under greater pressure than Spar’s over the past 10 months. And while the trading update suggests shareholders will have a long wait before they see the benefits of all this hard work, if ever, it’s difficult not to assume things would have been considerably worse had the board not been overhauled and dealt with the challenges. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.