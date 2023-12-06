BAT burns, Rupert’s Reinet catches the smoke
06 December 2023 - 20:19
British American Tobacco (BAT), one of the largest stocks on the JSE, on Wednesday lost a tenth of its value, its biggest fall in more than five years, after announcing to the market it will impair £25bn on its Reynolds American unit.
The big impairment coupled with lower growth estimates saw the stock plunge 10.08% to R532, its second steepest fall since 2008. The move wiped R146bn off the company’s market cap...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.