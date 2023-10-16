Truworths CEO Michael Mark sells R83m in shares in six weeks
Sales by executives raise the question of whether fashion retailers are heading for a drop in value
16 October 2023 - 18:58
Truworths said on Monday that its CEO, Michael Mark, sold R28m worth of shares last week, in addition to R36.4m two weeks ago and another R19m in early September.
This brings the value of the shares Mark has sold in the past six weeks to more than R83m. ..
