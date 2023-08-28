CA&S interim profit more than doubles
Retail distribution and warehousing firm succeeds in the rest of Africa where local firms have struggled
28 August 2023 - 11:47
Retail logistics, warehousing, data and marketing company CA Sales (CA&S) grew sales in the half to end-June by almost a quarter as it finetunes its understanding of the nuances in its markets in multiple countries in Africa.
For example, says CEO Duncan Lewis, Namibians’ staple diet is pasta, while Botswana is primarily a rice and SA both a maize and rice market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.