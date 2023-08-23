RCL gives clarity on profit drop
HEPS will fall due in part to a special sugar levy, high chicken feed prices and load-shedding costs
23 August 2023 - 16:26
RCL Foods, the maker of Rainbow Chicken and Selati sugar, says its headline earnings per share (HEPS) will be up to 46% lower for the year to end-June, in part due to a special sugar levy, high chicken feed prices and load-shedding costs.
The owner of the Yum Yum and Nola brands previously said it expected at least a 30% HEPS drop, but has now updated the market with more precise figures. It expects HEPS to be 64c-72c down from 118.6c previously...
