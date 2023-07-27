Spur aims for a caffeine spike with its 60% stake in Doppio Zero
The deal will allow Spur to expand Doppio across SA and improve its coffee and bakery capabilities, Spur says
27 July 2023 - 10:30
UPDATED 27 July 2023 - 23:10
Spur has bought a 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero, giving it a foot in coffee culture and a pathway to expansion.
The deal price was not disclosed. Doppio Zero has 37 franchised and company-owned restaurants, a bakery and a central supply chain business. It also owns Piza e Vino Italian restaurants and Indian restaurant Modern Tailors...
