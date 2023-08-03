CASUAL DINING
Finding the fat in the restaurant business
Load-shedding has driven people to more takeaways, but the outlets are run at a huge cost. Yet analysts say the sector is still one to back
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Fast food and casual dining restaurants are among the few sectors in South Africa to derive any benefit from load-shedding as consumers escape their bleak homes for a hot meal elsewhere. Little wonder that Spur has scooped up the Doppio Group.
But, increasingly, the costs of serving these customers means there’s little to take home at the end of the month...
