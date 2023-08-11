Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bringing Edgars back to life

Business Day TV talks to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability

11 August 2023 - 16:52 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Clothing retailer Edgars was a casualty of the pandemic. Retailability acquired the group during that time and is now betting on e-commerce to help manage its turnaround.

Business Day TV spoke to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability, about the group’s online plans for Edgars and other trends expected in the industry in the medium term.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Spitz interdicts entity selling ‘fake’ Carvela products

The judge orders the company and its director to disclose where they get fake goods or face arrest
Companies
3 days ago

Mr Price’s Mark Stirton quits, with new CFO to start on Tuesday

The group gave no reasons for Stirton’s departure, but thanked him for his nine years of service
Companies
1 week ago
WATCH: Bringing Edgars back to life
