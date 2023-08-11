Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
Clothing retailer Edgars was a casualty of the pandemic. Retailability acquired the group during that time and is now betting on e-commerce to help manage its turnaround. Business Day TV spoke to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability, about the group’s online plans for Edgars and other trends expected in the industry in the medium term.
WATCH: Bringing Edgars back to life
