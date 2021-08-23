Companies / Retail & Consumer RETAILERS Edgars’ small creditors make last-ditch effort to improve their payout Ten former Edgars suppliers go to court for details of retailer’s implosion BL PREMIUM

Ten former Edgars suppliers are applying to the high court in Pretoria for permission to litigate against Edcon, which is in business rescue, to improve their low payout and get more clarity about why the clothing retailer almost collapsed.

Edcon, the former owner of Jet, Edgars and CNA, went into business rescue in 2020 after several attempts to restructure the company, which never recovered after Bain Capital borrowed R25bn in foreign debt to delist it in 2007...