Mr Price’s Mark Stirton quits, with new CFO to start on Tuesday
The group gave no reasons for Stirton’s departure, but thanked him for his nine years of service
31 July 2023 - 10:54
The CFO of Mr Price, Mark Stirton, has stepped down from the clothing and homeware retailer on Monday “on mutually accepted terms”.
He will stay at the group until March 2024 to ensure a comprehensive handover. The group did not give reasons for his sudden departure, but thanked him for his nine years of service...
