DEVIL IN THE DETAIL
Pick n Pay picky on pay and pronunciation
Retailer refuses to say what its lowest paid staff earn when asked at its AGM, a gathering full of corporate gobbledegook, deflection and repetition
25 July 2023 - 05:00
Does the CEO of Pick n Pay know the name of its Boxer division head and does anyone at the retailer have the faintest clue what the lowest-paid cashier earns?
The answers, certainly, were not apparent at last week’s AGM. ..
