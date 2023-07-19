Pick n Pay chair criticises race-based laws
However, Gareth Ackerman praised Transnet’s decision to select a private port operator to co-run the container terminal in Durban
19 July 2023 - 13:16
UPDATED 19 July 2023 - 13:40
It’s been hard to stay positive about the future of SA, Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman told shareholders, criticising both the Employment Equity Amendment Act that penalises private employers for not meeting racial targets, and potential race-based water laws.
Ackerman used the group’s AGM, held on Wednesday, to criticise government policy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now