New stores and discounts boost Shoprite’s annual sales
SA’s largest grocer reported total sales growth of more than 15% in the 52 weeks ended July 2
25 July 2023 - 09:36
UPDATED 25 July 2023 - 13:56
Shoprite on Tuesday said annual sales jumped almost one-fifth as discounts, value for money and an increase in stores paid off in tough economic times.
The company, valued about R143.6bn on the JSE, said in an update for the 52 weeks to July 2 that total sales rose 16.9% to about R215bn, beating its internal selling price inflation of 10.1%...
