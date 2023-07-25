Cashbuild reports lower annual sales
This downturn is inline with CEO Werner de Jager’s warning earlier in 2023
25 July 2023 - 16:03
Building materials retailer Cashbuild reported a decline in sales as it prepares its annual financial results due in August.
The company, valued at about R4bn on the JSE, said in its latest operational update that total sales in its 2023 financial year to end-June were down 4% for all of its 318 stores, which include the 10 new stores added throughout the financial year...
