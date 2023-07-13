Amazon gets US labour board complaint for not talking to unions
Amazon has faced dozens of complaints from workers and the ALU as the union attempts to organise warehouses across the US
13 July 2023 - 10:15 Chandni Shah
Amazon.com was hit with a complaint on Wednesday for refusing to bargain with a New York workers’ union, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said.
The NLRB general counsel, which acts as a prosecutor, is seeking remedies that include an order for Amazon to bargain in good faith with the union representing more than 8,300 workers at its JFK8 fulfillment center, the spokesperson said.
Workers at the facility, located in the New York City borough of Staten Island, voted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) in 2022, a first for the company in the US.
However, the e-commerce giant has challenged the results before the labor board, delaying any discussions with the union until the matter is resolved. The company's challenge has already been struck down once by the labour board in January.
ALU president Chris Smalls said he was pleased to see the NLRB issue the complaint to Amazon. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier in 2023, an NLRB judge ruled that Amazon illegally threatened to withhold raises and benefits from workers at two New York City warehouses if they voted to unionise.
Amazon has faced dozens of complaints from workers and the ALU as the union attempts to organise warehouses across the country. The company has generally denied wrongdoing.
The NLRB complaint also comes as dozens of Amazon warehouse workers in New York sued the ALU on Monday, alleging that top union officials were refusing to hold democratic elections to fill leadership posts.
