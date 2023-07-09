Lower load-shedding expected to benefit retailers, but no price cuts likely
Don’t expect food or clothing prices to come down
09 July 2023 - 17:12
Retailers, heavily affected by the costs of load-shedding, may have had relief in recent weeks, which could lead to better profitability in firms that faced high diesel costs such as Pick n Pay.
While power outages above stage 10 were widely predicted, load-shedding did not reach the catastrophic levels expected, as coal power stations’ performance improved rapidly for reasons that have not been well explained by Eskom. ..
