TFG downbeat about outlook as consumers battle

Clothing manufacturer and retailer does not expect to repeat record performance in Australia

BL Premium
09 June 2023 - 10:35 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 11 June 2023 - 19:20

TFG, owner of Sportscene, Foschini, @home and Markham, has a cautious outlook for the year ahead as it does not expect to repeat its record performance in Australia and predicts local consumer will struggle. 

In its financial year to end-March it made its highest-yet operating profits in its Australian and UK businesses...

