Group revenue rose 17% in year to end-March amid poor ambient economy, dominated by load-shedding
An uncharacteristically poor set of results from Mr Price for the year to March 31 2023, but perhaps not surprising considering the poor ambient economy, dominated by load-shedding.
Like TFG, Mr Price has invested intelligently through the cycle, and without these investments the performance would have been even worse. But unlike TFG, Mr Price doesn’t have a UK or Australian operation to soften the blow of load-shedding. However, like TFG, it is pitched predominantly at the low end of the social spectrum, where competition in fashion at a low-price segment is fierce. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: A poor set of results for Mr Price as year of consolidation looms
