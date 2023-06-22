Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price eyes kids’ clothing market for growth

Retailer will roll out more standalone children and baby stores

22 June 2023 - 08:56 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 22 June 2023 - 19:41

Fashion retailer Mr Price will open more stand-alone children and baby stores, as it plans to double revenue earned in kids’ clothing over five years by offering a more comprehensive selection of apparel.

The homeware, clothing, sneaker and cellular retailer makes R3bn annually from children’s clothes, nearly 10% of its total revenue, and seeks to grow this, while making existing Mr Price stores more compelling with a focus on adult clothing...

