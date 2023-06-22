Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
Fashion retailer Mr Price will open more stand-alone children and baby stores, as it plans to double revenue earned in kids’ clothing over five years by offering a more comprehensive selection of apparel.
The homeware, clothing, sneaker and cellular retailer makes R3bn annually from children’s clothes, nearly 10% of its total revenue, and seeks to grow this, while making existing Mr Price stores more compelling with a focus on adult clothing...
Mr Price eyes kids’ clothing market for growth
Retailer will roll out more standalone children and baby stores
