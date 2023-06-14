Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG is back with a vengeance

Clothing retailer has outsmarted competitors and is now reaping the benefits

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

When I first started analysing retail companies in SA in 1982, Foschini was the clear leader among clothing retailers. Mr Price didn’t exist, Truworths was good but not great and Edgars was performing reasonably well.

Over the next few decades, the dynamics changed and Foschini (now known as TFG) hit a few speed bumps and was knocked off its perch, first by Truworths and then by Mr Price. But in the past few years, and especially since just before the Covid-19 pandemic, TFG has come roaring back with a vengeance into what I regard as easily the top position...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.