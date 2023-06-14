Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
When I first started analysing retail companies in SA in 1982, Foschini was the clear leader among clothing retailers. Mr Price didn’t exist, Truworths was good but not great and Edgars was performing reasonably well.
Over the next few decades, the dynamics changed and Foschini (now known as TFG) hit a few speed bumps and was knocked off its perch, first by Truworths and then by Mr Price. But in the past few years, and especially since just before the Covid-19 pandemic, TFG has come roaring back with a vengeance into what I regard as easily the top position...
CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG is back with a vengeance
Clothing retailer has outsmarted competitors and is now reaping the benefits
