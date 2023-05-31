Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clover wins the butter battle

Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds

31 May 2023 - 19:50 Katharine Child

Stork, which is part of holding company Remgro’s Siqalo Foods, has seven days to stop selling its butter spread in its current packaging, after the Supreme Court of Appeal found the label is likely designed to mislead the public into thinking that the product is made of pure butter. 

Stork’s butter spread is made of 38% butter, with 30% vegetable oil and is referred to in the Agricultural Product Standards Act regulations as “modified butter”...

