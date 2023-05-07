NEO MOMODU: High court showdown over the word 'sausage'

Authoritative Fraser Institute survey ranks SA among 10 worst places for mining investment.
Our so-called leaders are nonentities or unprincipled, or, all too often, both — and our president is not up to the job
Michael Dorn is CEO of RTgroup, a business restructuring and turnaround firm
An important court ruling about consumer choice is expected tomorrow on a government decision to remove access to meat substitute products by allowing them to be seized without enabling legislation.
Plant-based alternatives to meat, sometimes called meat analogue products, are a major innovation in food around the world and a growing trend in South Africa. They offer choice to customers who want a protein alternative to meat.
The Johannesburg high court will be asked to decide whether or not to confirm an interdict preventing the seizure of any such products presented for sale pending a review of the government's decision.
Plant-based meat substitutes are designed to mimic the appearance, flavour and texture of meat products. The industry creates and sustains thousands of jobs throughout the value chain, with only upside potential.
Unsurprisingly, the Red Meat Industry Forum has admitted in court papers that its opposition is largely driven by its members’ concern about the rise in popularity of meat analogue products
In an act of significant overreach, the Food Safety Agency (FSA) and the department of agriculture sought to prohibit the use of certain names — such as “sausage” and “nugget” — for meat analogue products, saying they would confuse consumers. They sought to seize any such products off supermarket shelves.
The seizure was set to start on August 22 last year but was successfully interdicted by the meat analogue sector, through the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), arguing that there are no regulations in South Africa for meat analogue products. No product names are prescribed or reserved for processed meat products in terms of the Agricultural Products Standards Act 119 of 1990. So there was clearly no basis in law for the FSA to behave in the way that it did.
It was also argued that there was no legal reason for the government and its agencies to interfere in an area where no health issues are at stake and where there is no real risk of the customer being misled. Consumers preferring meat analogue alternatives are well-informed about their choices and know exactly what they are buying and consuming.
Since last year, the CGCSA has tried to find ways to resolve the impasse, including calling on the department of agriculture to work with the industry and key stakeholders to formulate appropriate regulations for meat analogue products.
Unsurprisingly, the Red Meat Industry Forum has admitted in court papers that its opposition to the interdict being confirmed is largely driven by its members’ concern about the rise in popularity of meat analogue products. They argue that the words used to describe some of the products are reserved for processed meat. This response mirrors the response of the global meat industry to the question of naming conventions.
What is really puzzling is that the department of agriculture acknowledged the need for new regulations for these products during engagements with the industry in April last year. Then, without warning, scarcely four months later it unilaterally directed that meat analogue products be seized.
Should the interdict be lifted, it would have a major financial impact on industry players. This would be an unfortunate outcome that could have been avoided if engagements since August last year had played out the way we planned. We believe that litigation has been completely unnecessary, not to mention costly.
If the interdict is lifted, it will also likely result in job losses. It would take a comprehensive and expensive campaign to educate consumers about new labelling to avoid confusion and/or repair the potential reputational damage to meat analogue products.
We believe that this war against plant-based foods can, and probably will, harm local manufacturers, destroy innovation in the food sector and affect investment prospects. Ultimately, consumers will be denied their legitimate right to the choice of what they eat.
The argument is fairly clear — there is no health issue at stake, and no real risk of the customer being misled. In the current climate, our government should be supporting every attempt to innovate in the market so that we can all benefit from the growth that the country so desperately needs.
• Momodu is the executive: legal, regulatory & stakeholder engagement, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEO MOMODU: High court showdown over the word 'sausage'
Court to rule on naming plant-based products
Image: 123RF/nito500
An important court ruling about consumer choice is expected tomorrow on a government decision to remove access to meat substitute products by allowing them to be seized without enabling legislation.
Plant-based alternatives to meat, sometimes called meat analogue products, are a major innovation in food around the world and a growing trend in South Africa. They offer choice to customers who want a protein alternative to meat.
The Johannesburg high court will be asked to decide whether or not to confirm an interdict preventing the seizure of any such products presented for sale pending a review of the government's decision.
Plant-based meat substitutes are designed to mimic the appearance, flavour and texture of meat products. The industry creates and sustains thousands of jobs throughout the value chain, with only upside potential.
In an act of significant overreach, the Food Safety Agency (FSA) and the department of agriculture sought to prohibit the use of certain names — such as “sausage” and “nugget” — for meat analogue products, saying they would confuse consumers. They sought to seize any such products off supermarket shelves.
The seizure was set to start on August 22 last year but was successfully interdicted by the meat analogue sector, through the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), arguing that there are no regulations in South Africa for meat analogue products. No product names are prescribed or reserved for processed meat products in terms of the Agricultural Products Standards Act 119 of 1990. So there was clearly no basis in law for the FSA to behave in the way that it did.
It was also argued that there was no legal reason for the government and its agencies to interfere in an area where no health issues are at stake and where there is no real risk of the customer being misled. Consumers preferring meat analogue alternatives are well-informed about their choices and know exactly what they are buying and consuming.
Since last year, the CGCSA has tried to find ways to resolve the impasse, including calling on the department of agriculture to work with the industry and key stakeholders to formulate appropriate regulations for meat analogue products.
Unsurprisingly, the Red Meat Industry Forum has admitted in court papers that its opposition to the interdict being confirmed is largely driven by its members’ concern about the rise in popularity of meat analogue products. They argue that the words used to describe some of the products are reserved for processed meat. This response mirrors the response of the global meat industry to the question of naming conventions.
What is really puzzling is that the department of agriculture acknowledged the need for new regulations for these products during engagements with the industry in April last year. Then, without warning, scarcely four months later it unilaterally directed that meat analogue products be seized.
Should the interdict be lifted, it would have a major financial impact on industry players. This would be an unfortunate outcome that could have been avoided if engagements since August last year had played out the way we planned. We believe that litigation has been completely unnecessary, not to mention costly.
If the interdict is lifted, it will also likely result in job losses. It would take a comprehensive and expensive campaign to educate consumers about new labelling to avoid confusion and/or repair the potential reputational damage to meat analogue products.
We believe that this war against plant-based foods can, and probably will, harm local manufacturers, destroy innovation in the food sector and affect investment prospects. Ultimately, consumers will be denied their legitimate right to the choice of what they eat.
The argument is fairly clear — there is no health issue at stake, and no real risk of the customer being misled. In the current climate, our government should be supporting every attempt to innovate in the market so that we can all benefit from the growth that the country so desperately needs.
• Momodu is the executive: legal, regulatory & stakeholder engagement, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: It’s not hybrid, it’s work
NEO MOMODU: High court showdown over the word 'sausage'
WENDY KNOWLER: Buying a car? Don’t get zapped by the VAPs
NEWSMAKER: The challenge of getting Eskom to sync with industry
ISAAH MHLANGA: Not a good time to be stuck in the here and now
Related Articles
ISAAH MHLANGA: Not a good time to be stuck in the here and now
SHELLEY-ANN ATKINSON: Working with small agencies is big business