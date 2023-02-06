National

‘Scare stickers’ on less healthy foods likely to come with a heavy price

New labelling rules propose warnings on food high in sugar, salt or saturated fat

06 February 2023 - 05:04 Katharine Child

Draft food labelling laws have been released by the department of health that, if passed, will require prominent health warnings on foods that contain high levels of salt, sugar and saturated fat, in what the department says is an effort to improve nutrition and reduce lifestyle diseases.

The regulations will require almost all foods to be relabelled, at a high cost to a food industry that is already battling with hard-pressed consumers, intensive load-shedding and soaring input prices...

