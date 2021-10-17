Most of Luxe’s board steps down
Duncan Crosson and Hannes van Eeden both stepped down from the board but remain CEO and CFO
17 October 2021 - 20:35
Five of the seven directors of loss-making micro cap Luxe Holdings have stepped down and only two replacements have been found.
The luxury goods group that emerged as Taste exited its ventures in Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza in 2019, and Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark at the time estimated the value of the investment losses to be about R1.4bn. It was renamed Luxe in 2020 as it exited its restaurant businesses, including The Fish & Chips Co and Mazi to focus on its jewellery stores. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now