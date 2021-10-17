Companies / Retail & Consumer Most of Luxe’s board steps down Duncan Crosson and Hannes van Eeden both stepped down from the board but remain CEO and CFO B L Premium

Five of the seven directors of loss-making micro cap Luxe Holdings have stepped down and only two replacements have been found.

The luxury goods group that emerged as Taste exited its ventures in Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza in 2019, and Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark at the time estimated the value of the investment losses to be about R1.4bn. It was renamed Luxe in 2020 as it exited its restaurant businesses, including The Fish & Chips Co and Mazi to focus on its jewellery stores. ..