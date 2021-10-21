Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: In the JSE’s departure room

The revolving exit door on the JSE has become a standing joke among investors. Like in the Final Destination movies, everyone is looking around the room to figure out who the next casualty is going to be.

A Google search reveals that there are five Final Destination movies. Many people watched the first one and never bothered with the rest. Until I did the search I didn’t know there were five. One was quite enough for me...