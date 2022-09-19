×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxe wishes to sell Arthur Kaplan jewellers to insider

Luxe chair Helena Grewar is in talks with the company about buying Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and World’s Finest Watches

19 September 2022 - 20:15 Katharine Child

Luxe, owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and NWJ, which is suspended from trade on the JSE, says its chair wishes to buy two of the firms’ three brands, even though the company was suspended from the JSE under her leadership. 

Luxe was suspended in August after failing to issue its February annual financial statements within the four-month deadline. The results are still outstanding. ..

