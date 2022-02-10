Nutritional Holdings teeters on the brink as board collapses
10 February 2022 - 05:10
The chair and audit committee members have resigned from small cap Nutritional Holdings, it said in an overdue update to the market that suggested the company is close to collapse.
The news of the board collapse comes days after Business Day reported that the JSE was considering terminating Nutritional Holdings’ listing as it had not updated investors about losing its legally required designated sponsor in December and had not appointed one as legally required...
