Concerns over the ceiling remain a key pillar of support for prices, with $2,000 providing a spring board for dip buyers, analyst says
Shares in partially state-owned company plummet
Leaders make it clear they will strongly support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
The restaurant group reports an increase in its annual profit
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
Subscription services using mix of GPT-4 and human intervention to keep track of family schedules and to-do lists
Luxe, a jewellery company that has Arthur Kaplan and NWJ as subsidiaries and which is suspended from trade on the JSE, had the companies placed in liquidation in March — and failed to tell the market about it.
And it has come to light that Luxe shares the same business consultants as the failed Aurora mine and Velvet Sky airline...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Luxe quietly winds up jewellers and fails to tell the market
Individuals associated with Aurora and Pamodzi gold mines are now at troubled jewellery company Luxe
Luxe, a jewellery company that has Arthur Kaplan and NWJ as subsidiaries and which is suspended from trade on the JSE, had the companies placed in liquidation in March — and failed to tell the market about it.
And it has come to light that Luxe shares the same business consultants as the failed Aurora mine and Velvet Sky airline...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.