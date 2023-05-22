Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxe quietly winds up jewellers and fails to tell the market

Individuals associated with Aurora and Pamodzi gold mines are now at troubled jewellery company Luxe

22 May 2023 - 05:00 Katharine Child

Luxe, a jewellery company that has Arthur Kaplan and NWJ as subsidiaries and which is suspended from trade on the JSE, had the companies placed in liquidation in March — and failed to tell the market about it.

And it has come to light that Luxe shares the same business consultants as the failed Aurora mine and Velvet Sky airline...

