JSE warns firms for missing results filing deadline

Jewellery retailer Luxe Holdings, brickmaker Brikor, microlender African Dawn Capital and chrome miner Chrometco have missed the JSE deadline for submitting their annual financial statements and face the risk of suspension.

On Friday, the JSE announced several companies had breached listing requirements by not filing their annual results within the four-month deadline after the financial year-end. ..