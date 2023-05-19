Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem operating costs spike offsets earnings rise

Rising expenditure linked to load-shedding will affect future revenue, warns pharmacy group

19 May 2023 - 10:11 Katharine Child

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem is experiencing a slight increase in store traffic from customers who purchased its health insurance products as it aims to grow its businesses offering healthcare and increase uptake of nurse-led consultations at both its baby and pharmacy stores.

Due to restrictions in the demarcation regulations, new insurance providers cannot enter the healthcare insurance market, which offers fewer benefits than medical aids. To drive traffic to its pharmacies, Dis-Chem acquired a stake in insurance provider Kaelo, while Discovery partnered with Auto & General Insurance...

