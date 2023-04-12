Companies / Retail & Consumer

PwC Botswana sticks to its guns over work in Choppies case

Neither it nor the individual partner is to blame for the late release of the retailer’s annual financial statements, the audit firm says

12 April 2023 - 21:00 Katharine Child

PwC Botswana says its auditing is above board, as confirmed by Botswana authorities, and neither it nor the individual partner are to blame for the late release of retailer Choppies’ annual financial statements.

The audit firm has been taken to Botswana’s high court by the retailer’s founders over delays in signing off the 2018 accounts. The case has been ongoing since 2020. ..

