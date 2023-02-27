Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
Choppies, a Botswana-based supermarket chain with stores in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia, has appointed a firm to advise it on raising new capital as its debt exceeds it assets, it said as it released interim results on Monday.
This could mean a rights issue, in which shareholders are asked to buy additional shares, which leads to lower earnings per share in the future. ..
Debt-ridden Choppies seeks new capital
The Botswana-based supermarket chain has appointed a firm to advise it on raising new capital as its debt exceeds it assets
