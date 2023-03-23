Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: How mining exploration has declined since 2004
Business Day TV speaks to Grant Mitchell, head of the junior and emerging miners desk at the Minerals Council SA, and John Paul Hunt, principal exploration geologist at mining consultancy SRK
Back in 2018 Gwede Mantashe was appointed SA’s mineral resources & energy minister. Fast-forward to 2019 when he made grand promises to the mining sector. But he’s failed to deliver, including on exploration targets. Business Day TV spoke to Grant Mitchell, head of the junior and emerging miners desk at the Minerals Council SA, and John Paul Hunt, principal exploration geologist at mining consultancy SRK, for their assessment of the lack of delivery.
