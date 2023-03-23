Companies / Mining

THE BIG IDEA

WATCH: How mining exploration has declined since 2004

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Mitchell, head of the junior and emerging miners desk at the Minerals Council SA, and John Paul Hunt, principal exploration geologist at mining consultancy SRK

23 March 2023 - 16:52
The mining industry has been grappling with rail capacity constraints to move its commodities from miners to ports. Picture: SEONG-JOON CHO
The mining industry has been grappling with rail capacity constraints to move its commodities from miners to ports. Picture: SEONG-JOON CHO

Back in 2018 Gwede Mantashe was appointed SA’s mineral resources & energy minister. Fast-forward to 2019 when he made grand promises to the mining sector. But he’s failed to deliver, including on exploration targets. Business Day TV spoke to Grant Mitchell, head of the junior and emerging miners desk at the Minerals Council SA, and John Paul Hunt, principal exploration geologist at mining consultancy SRK, for their assessment of the lack of delivery.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Hot coal prices and higher sales boost Exxaro

Business Day TV speaks to Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Can Remgro storm SAB’s castle in Sub-Saharan beer market?

Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
Companies
12 minutes ago

WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Libstar

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Growthpoint ups interim dividend by 4.6%

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Norbert Sasse
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Give them hell’: Steinhoff shareholders reject ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nampak sells R40m worth of equipment to Mpact ...
Companies
3.
Standard Bank does a PR agency U-turn
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Douglas Craigie Stevenson resigns as CEO of Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Outsurance’s Irish foray ultimately to cost a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.