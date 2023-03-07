Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Nedbank posts 20% increase in full-year profit

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis

07 March 2023 - 16:26
Picture: REUTERS

Nedbank has posted a 20% rise in full-year profit for 2022 thanks to higher interest rates and a rebound in economic activity. But with SA’s power supply crisis, Nedbank expects the economic environment to remain challenging.

Business Day TV hosted Nedbank CFO Mike Davis, to discuss the detail.

