WATCH: Nedbank posts 20% increase in full-year profit

Nedbank has posted a 20% rise in full-year profit for 2022 thanks to higher interest rates and a rebound in economic activity. But with SA’s power supply crisis, Nedbank expects the economic environment to remain challenging.
Business Day TV hosted Nedbank CFO Mike Davis, to discuss the detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
