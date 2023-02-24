Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff sees higher sales at the start of new year

This is a bright spot for the embattled retail group struggling to pay off its debts

24 February 2023 - 13:35 Nico Gous

Embattled retail group Steinhoff reported higher revenue at the start of its 2023 financial year as it grapples with paying off its debts.

The company, valued at R1.28bn on the JSE, reported total revenue increased 13.6% year on year to €3.2bn (R62.4bn) in the quarter to end-December, helped by strong growth from the Pepco Group and Greenlit Brands...

