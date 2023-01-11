Companies / Retail & Consumer

Indebted Steinhoff ditches plans to list Mattress Firm

Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division

11 January 2023 - 10:49 Katharine Child

Holding company Steinhoff has withdrawn its plans to list US-based Mattress Firm, in a move unlikely to surprise investors.

The listing had been planned to raise capital but was delayed in 2022 as global markets slumped in the wake of interest-rate hikes. ..

