Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
Auditor-general flags irregular expenditure of more than R10bn in Tshwane after opposition pledges to clean up municipal government
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
First captain of a black national side to leave SA proved to be a player, coach, selector and administrator of great influence
The vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km
Holding company Steinhoff has withdrawn its plans to list US-based Mattress Firm, in a move unlikely to surprise investors.
The listing had been planned to raise capital but was delayed in 2022 as global markets slumped in the wake of interest-rate hikes. ..
Indebted Steinhoff ditches plans to list Mattress Firm
Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division
