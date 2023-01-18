Steinhoff raises R5.8bn to cut debt by selling shares in Pepco

Opposition parties, organised labour and business owners are taking the government and Eskom to court as load-shedding continues
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
FTX Debtors as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy process said ‘there is a substantial shortfall of digital assets at both’ FTX.com and FTX US
The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
Ressa is head of Rappler, which earned praise for its tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Mike Flewitt will guide BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development, including the launch of a new Mono line-up in 2023
Embattled retail group Steinhoff has raised about R5.8bn (€315.2m) after selling some of its shares in its European discount retailer Pepco to cut its debt.
The company, valued at R2.09bn on the JSE, announced on Wednesday that it sold 38-million shares it holds in the retailer via IBEX Retail Investments (formerly Pepco Holdco) by the placement of shares...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff raises R5.8bn to cut debt by selling shares in Pepco
The embattled multinational diluted its stake in the European discount retailer from 78.9% to 72.3% after the placement of its shares
Embattled retail group Steinhoff has raised about R5.8bn (€315.2m) after selling some of its shares in its European discount retailer Pepco to cut its debt.
The company, valued at R2.09bn on the JSE, announced on Wednesday that it sold 38-million shares it holds in the retailer via IBEX Retail Investments (formerly Pepco Holdco) by the placement of shares...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.