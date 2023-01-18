Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff raises R5.8bn to cut debt by selling shares in Pepco

The embattled multinational diluted its stake in the European discount retailer from 78.9% to 72.3% after the placement of its shares

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 09:13 Nico Gous

Embattled retail group Steinhoff has raised about R5.8bn (€315.2m) after selling some of its shares in its European discount retailer Pepco to cut its debt.

The company, valued at R2.09bn on the JSE, announced on Wednesday that it sold 38-million shares it holds in the retailer via IBEX Retail Investments (formerly Pepco Holdco) by the placement of shares...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.