Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
With 2022 having been so disastrous, there is much to hope for in 2023
The energy regulator has given Eskom approval to lift its standard electricity tariff 18.65% in 2023
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
The CPI data puts the Fed on track to ease up on rate hikes
Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé says the squad is unfazed by the change in the coaching set-up as assistant coaches take charge for now
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
The revenue of Steinhoff’s European discount retailer, Pepco Group, jumped more than one quarter at the start of its 2023 financial year, as it entered a new market — Greece.
Group revenue rose 27% year on year on a constant currency basis in the first quarter to end-December, as it delivered record trading days...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pepco reports jump in sales as first stores open in Greece
Steinhoff’s European discount retailer delivered record trading days in the quarter to the end of December
The revenue of Steinhoff’s European discount retailer, Pepco Group, jumped more than one quarter at the start of its 2023 financial year, as it entered a new market — Greece.
Group revenue rose 27% year on year on a constant currency basis in the first quarter to end-December, as it delivered record trading days...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.