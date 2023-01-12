Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepco reports jump in sales as first stores open in Greece

Steinhoff’s European discount retailer delivered record trading days in the quarter to the end of December

12 January 2023 - 15:20 Nico Gous

The revenue of Steinhoff’s European discount retailer, Pepco Group, jumped more than one quarter at the start of its 2023 financial year, as it entered a new market — Greece.

Group revenue rose 27% year on year on a constant currency basis in the first quarter to end-December, as it delivered record trading days...

