EDITORIAL: Facing a grim finale

Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario

22 December 2022 - 05:00
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

It’s been five years in coming, but it seems South Africa’s most notorious company, Steinhoff, may have reached its sell-by date.

Last week, Steinhoff announced that shareholders will have to vote on a plan to hand over 80% of the company to creditors in exchange for deferring the repayment of debt from 2023 to 2026.

It means shareholders will retain just 20% of the company — but that’s actually the best-case scenario: if they veto the plan, the financiers will take over the entire company. 

It’s a case of Hobson’s choice for shareholders, who have seen the value of R100,000 invested on December 1 2017 dwindle to R1,013 today. But after an earth-shattering fraud of R106bn, few would have expected Steinhoff to still be going.

That it has survived is due to its strong assets — including 51% in Pepkor (worth R37bn) and 78% of Pepco (worth an estimated R67bn). The problem is, they’re not chalking up profits fast enough to dent Steinhoff’s 10bn debt. 

Some shareholders will grumble that Steinhoff surely had other options. But for those who hung on, it’s a grim denouement.

Companies in this Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.