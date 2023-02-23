Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cost of power cuts might quadruple, says Distell

The direct cost of load-shedding was R12.5m for SA’s largest alcohol producer, according to the company’s latest results

23 February 2023 - 09:34 Nico Gous

Distell has warned the direct cost of load-shedding on SA’s largest alcohol producer might quadruple as there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel of SA’s power crisis and the troubles plaguing state-owned power utility Eskom.

The direct costs of the power cuts was R12.5m and is “anticipated to nearly quadruple should the current stage of load-shedding in SA continue,” the company, valued at R39.2bn on the JSE, said in its 2023 half-year results to end-December...

