Spar: the bounty of low expectations

Spar’s trading update has been welcomed by the market — which was clearly expecting worse. But debt and governance are still challenges

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Spar’s better-than-expected trading update must have been a considerable relief for shareholders as well as the group’s overhauled top management. “The figures were soft but the market was expecting worse,” Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence, tells the FM.

Sasfin’s Alec Abraham says the trading figures weren’t too bad at all. “Things seemed to have improved in South Africa, which had become a major area of concern,”  says Abraham...

