Colgate-Palmolive SA has hit out at smaller rival, Bliss Brands, accusing it of deploying a Stalingrad legal strategy to continue profiting from packaging similar to that of its soap brand Protex, despite the Advertising Regulatory Board having ruled that it should stop doing so.
In a case that is likely to determine the jurisdiction that the Advertising Regulatory Board has over nonmembers, Bliss Brands asked the Constitutional Court to set aside the finding of the Supreme Court of Appeal that the advertising board serves a vital public purpose by maintaining ethical standards in the advertising industry...
Protex packaging
No bliss for Colgate in its turf war for Protex
Jurisdiction of the advertising watchdog to be determined by the Constitutional Court
BL Premium
