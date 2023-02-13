Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Italtile has had a tough six months. During the half-year period the group reported a 6% decline in headline earnings per shares as the home improvement trend continued to wane. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Brandon Wood.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Italtile records a dip in profit
Business Day TV talks to Italtile CFO Brandon Wood
