WATCH: What is section 12B tax incentive for energy?

Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller

13 February 2023 - 22:01
Picture: 123RF

South Africans are in for a tax break after the government introduced a section 12B incentive, which allows for a tax deduction for certain qualifying assets used for electricity generation from renewable sources. Business Day TV caught up with CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller, for more of the detail.

