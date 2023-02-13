Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
South Africans are in for a tax break after the government introduced a section 12B incentive, which allows for a tax deduction for certain qualifying assets used for electricity generation from renewable sources. Business Day TV caught up with CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller, for more of the detail.
WATCH: What is section 12B tax incentive for energy?
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
