Sporting times for sporting apparel

Consumers continue to spend on such brands as Puma and Nike despite harsh economic times

15 January 2023 - 07:17 THABISO MOCHIKO

Demand for aspirational sportswear has remained robust as consumers' brand loyalty  trumps pressure on disposable incomes. 

The local market, dominated by global brands such as Nike, adidas, Reebok and Puma, continues to grow and this can be attributed to strong brand heritage and wide accessibility, said Euromonitor research associate Kauthar Jakoet.  ..

