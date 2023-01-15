Business

Nothing to crow about for fast-food outlets

Restaurant chains say load-shedding is severely impacting supplies of chicken and fries

BL Premium
15 January 2023 - 07:09 THABISO MOCHIKO

As blackouts intensify, fast-food chains are experiencing a supply crunch of chicken, with Nandos warning of a threat to fresh food supply.

Nando’s South Africa CEO Mike Cathie said while none of its restaurants closed due to chicken shortages in December, “it was and continues to be tough to manage supply across our national footprint with seemingly always-on load-shedding”.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.