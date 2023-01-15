Besides increasing the costs of business and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts
It does not even recognise the mounting debt crises at SOEs
Lee Hartman wants Fieldbar to be a place where people can grow and do the best work of their careers.
As blackouts intensify, fast-food chains are experiencing a supply crunch of chicken, with Nandos warning of a threat to fresh food supply.
Nando’s South Africa CEO Mike Cathie said while none of its restaurants closed due to chicken shortages in December, “it was and continues to be tough to manage supply across our national footprint with seemingly always-on load-shedding”. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nothing to crow about for fast-food outlets
Restaurant chains say load-shedding is severely impacting supplies of chicken and fries
As blackouts intensify, fast-food chains are experiencing a supply crunch of chicken, with Nandos warning of a threat to fresh food supply.
Nando’s South Africa CEO Mike Cathie said while none of its restaurants closed due to chicken shortages in December, “it was and continues to be tough to manage supply across our national footprint with seemingly always-on load-shedding”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.