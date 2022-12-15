Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff plummets as shareholders may lose everything

Shareholders are over a barrel with debt holders poised to take a majority stake

15 December 2022 - 10:32 Katharine Child
UPDATED 15 December 2022 - 12:43

Retail holding company Steinhoff’s share price fell as much as 44% on Thursday morning, with the news that main debt holders are taking over the majority of the company, and leaving shareholders with as little as 0% of the firm or 20% at the most. 

The share dropped by 44% to 90c on Thursday morning, but had recovered to 94c by midday. Its market capitalisation lost as much as R3bn in the fall from R6.9bn on Wednesday...

