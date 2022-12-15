Markets get disappointed again by recurring pattern of central banks not ready to turn into doves on cooling data
Retail holding company Steinhoff’s share price fell as much as 44% on Thursday morning, with the news that main debt holders are taking over the majority of the company, and leaving shareholders with as little as 0% of the firm or 20% at the most.
The share dropped by 44% to 90c on Thursday morning, but had recovered to 94c by midday. Its market capitalisation lost as much as R3bn in the fall from R6.9bn on Wednesday...
Steinhoff plummets as shareholders may lose everything
Shareholders are over a barrel with debt holders poised to take a majority stake
