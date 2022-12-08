Companies / Retail & Consumer

FICTITIOUS LOAN

EXCLUSIVE: More evidence of dodgy accounting at Spar

Another question mark over accounting practices as new investigative report uncovers a second fictitious loan

08 December 2022 - 05:10 Katharine Child

In another revelation that puts Spar CEO Brett Botten at the centre of questionable accounting practices, an investigative report has uncovered a second fictitious loan that would have painted a misleading picture about the financial health of one of SA’s biggest retailers.

According to the report, Spar — primarily a wholesaler to individually owned stores — sold one of its corporate-owned stores for just under R11m book value to a group of Vaal-based independent merchants, who were advanced a loan by Spar to buy and refurbish the store in 2018...

