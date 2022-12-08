Investors anticipate that while the pace of rate hikes might slow, the Fed is likely keep rates higher for longer
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
Lungile Mashele calls for Eskom to review its outage schedule as the possibly of ever deeper power cuts grows
Former president Jacob Zuma is urging ANC branches not to allow Ramaphosa to address the party conference
Chris Giannacopoulos, with the support of rights group AfriForum, has filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station
The terms of trade deteriorated further in the third quarter as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
The CEO, chair and head of Spar’s largest division have been accused of fraud and perjury before two high courts by a retailer, who filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station on Thursday.
Chris Giannacopoulos is one of three brothers who, through a network of 13 companies, owns 45 Spar grocery and bottle stores...
Brothers lay fraud complaint against Spar bosses
